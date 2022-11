Not Available

The highest peaks of the mountains rage rise above the clouds. The high mountains rage of the mountains rise above the clouds. Sometimes they seem to merge with the sky. There is no god and neither there is devil. We are in the heights of the Peruvian Andes, more than 5000 meters above sea level, where Celestino a peasant hermit undertakes a healing journey with his cow Samichay, from the loneliness and height of the Andes to the chaos of urbanization and villages.