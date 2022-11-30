Samir in the Dust

Not Available

The film was made in the surroundings of the cemetery of Sidi Amr keeper of secrets. It is a small cemetery in the valley separating Algeria and Morocco. It was given this name because it is the place where Sidi Amr died at the beginning of the 20th century. His body was placed in a barracks looking like a mausoleum that is not suitable for his status. Families come asking for his intercession, women looking for husbands and a man seeking help on a dangerous journey across the Mediterranean.