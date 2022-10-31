1987

Sammy and Rosie Get Laid

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 29th, 1987

Studio

Channel Four Films

Sammy and Rosie are an unconventional middle-class London married couple. They live in the midst of inner-city chaos, surround themselves with intellectual street people, and sleep with everybody - except each other! Things become interesting when Sammy's father, Raffi, who is a former Indian government minister, comes to London for a visit. Sammy, Rosie, and Raffi try to find meaning through their lives and loves.

Cast

Ayub Khan-DinSammy
Frances BarberRosie
Claire BloomAlice
Lesley ManvilleMargy
Suzette Llewellyn
Roland Gift

Images