Sammy Case Superstar

Not Available

Sammy Case is an American porn star. He appeared in the April/May 2004 issue of All-Boy Magazine, and in pornographic movies. Case is featured on a number of gay pornographic websites including BoyFeast Boyfun, Boyfunk, and 8teenBoys. He is usually a bottom. His most high-profile appearance to date was in Colt Studios’ Buckleroos, in which he played a Mormon missionary boy. Case appeared on the cover of the 2006 All Boy Calendar. Before his career in porn, Sammy Case worked as an erotic dancer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida beach clubs. Case now lives in Westampton Beach, Long Island, New York.