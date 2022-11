Not Available

Nestled deep undersea next to a deserted island is the paradise home of Sammy and his turtle family. Their peaceful reef village is hidden from the wild blue ocean and the danger that lurks in it. Young turtle Ricky dreams of leaving his safe home in search of adventure but nobody takes him seriously. He's still so little! But when a mysterious creature threatens the reef's safety, Ricky and his friends must embark on a mission to find the monster and save their home.