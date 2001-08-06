Sammy Hagar and the Waboritas Cabo Wabo Birthday Bash

2001

To witness Sammy Hagar live is to experience unstoppable energy, slamming guitar riffs and infinite fun. Each year the Red Rocker and his band, the Waboritas, gather for a birthday bash that includes music mayhem and "Mas Tequila." Join the celebration as it moves from Sammy's Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas to a concert stage in Chicago. It's an unforgettable evening of signature Hagar and three decades of rock 'n' roll's finest anthems. Songs: The Real Deal, Ten 13, Shaka Doobie (The Limit), Three Lock Box, Red, There's Only One Way to Rock, Serious Juju, Top of the World, Rock Candy, High and Dry Again, Deeper Kinda Love, A Little Bit More, Eagles Fly/Lay Your Hand on Me, Finish What