Sammy J & Randy in Bin Night

When Sammy J and Randy discover somebody dumping trash in their rubbish bin, they arrange an over-night stake-out to catch the culprit. But when their surveillance operation takes an unfortunate turn, they're forced to confront some painful questions - with only seven hours before sunrise to find some answers. Why has Sammy been blacklisted by the emergency services? Whatever happened to Randy's globe-trotting girlfriend? And what exactly are they hiding in their own rubbish bags? Lock your doors and separate your recyclables ... It's going to be a long night.