Sammy's Adventures 2

  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

nWave Pictures

Sammy and Ray, leatherback turtles and friends forever, are enjoying an atoll's water and sand, shepherding new hatchlings Ricky and Ella out to sea. Suddenly, a poacher swoops in and ships them off to be part of a spectacular aquarium show for tourists in Dubai. The kingpin of the place, Big D the seahorse, enlists them in his plans for a great escape. But with their new friends Jimbo the bug-eyed blob fish and Lulu the snippy lobster, Annabel the sweet Octopus, and a whole family of penguins, Sammy and Ray hatch breakout plans of their own. That is when little Ricky and Ella arrive, determined to break in to rescue them. After a series of thrilling adventures and narrow escapes, our heroes head south to meet up with Shelly, Sammy's first and only love.

Cast

Carter HastingsRicky
Alan ShearmanSammy (as Johnny Wesley)
Khary PaytonRay (as Thomas Lee)
Carlos AlazraquiBig D / Maurice Penguin (as Dennis O'Connor)
Joe J. ThomasLulu the Lobster
Jeff DunhamJimbo

