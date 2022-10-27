Sammy's Super T-Shirt

Not Available

Pint-size Sammy Smith's greatest ambition is to become a sporting superstar. With the aid of his friend Marvin and the famous Professor Hercules' body-building course, Sammy is training for the long distance running championship. Two bullies, Sammy's rivals in the race, throw his 'lucky' Tiger T-shirt through the window of a research laboratory. In trying to get it back, Sammy upsets some electrical apparatus and in the resultant explosion the T-shirt is transformed into a source of tremendous power. (1978)