Sammy Harbors' sequel to his magnum opus released a year is a loose adaptation of Fyodor Dostoyevsky's "The Double". Sammy Harbors plays both the roles of SammyClassicSonicFan and the imposter that aims at bringing the downfall of humanity. With sweeping camerawork by Sammy Harbors' colleague and sister Morgan Harbors illuminates every hook, jab, and twist in this Hitchcockian thriller.