Wealthy and influential Hindurao Dhonde Patil finds a homeless drunk, brings him home, looks after him, feeds him, finds a room for him, gets him employed, calls him Master, and even finds a woman to look after him. In return, this male steals from Hindurao, is apprehended by the local police, but Hindurao pays for his bail. Hindurao is forced to make a final decision about him after he finds out that Master has been inquiring about a missing army officer named Maruti Kamble.