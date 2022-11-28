Not Available

Samp is a professional hitman who is hired by a powerful president to kill traditionalists. On a personal level, he has psychological problems he treats with music. After killing his mother, he wanders through Puglia seeking his ideal woman. He encounters all sorts of people as he goes: nature-lovers, people out to find their roots, and an eccentric musician. Suddenly, Samp falls in love, not once, but serially. With women of little substance. He kills someone else and becomes almost human—and that humanity will put paid to his dreams of power.