Samsaram Arogyathinu Hanikaram

Balaji Mohan has experimented with the movie with nice tale, but where he fails is in the presentation part. The second half of the movie will test your patience and makes us to decide the movie is worse. An average first half and a boring second half made this movie a miserable watch. What is more frustrating is that the people will speak only for 15 minutes in the second half of the film. It seems to be half baked. Nazriya is impressive with her role. Remaining supporting actors like Madhubala, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Dinesh Nair and others have done justice to their respective characters.