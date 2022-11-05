Not Available

Samson

  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Zespól Filmowy "Droga"

Sampson is one of several Andrzej Wajda films harking back to his youth during the Nazi Occupation of Poland. Many of these concern not only the struggle between good and evil, but also between passive and impassive. The hero is a Jewish youth. He, like his family, has always been silent and undemonstrative in the face of prejudice. Now he stands up for his right to survive, and in so doing represents the fighting spirit that culminated in the 1943 Warsaw Uprising. It was originally titled Samson, but re-spelled as Sampson upon its American release to avoid confusion with a sword-and-sandal epic of the same name.

Cast

Serge MerlinJakub Gold
Jan CiecierskiJózef Malina
Władysław KowalskiFialka
Irena NettoJakub's Mother
Beata TyszkiewiczStasia
Jan IbelGenio

