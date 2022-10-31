Samsung Presents: IMAX 3D Triple Feature

Not Available

Galapagos: Shot on the famed archipelago and in its surrounding waters, Galapagos follows marine biologist Dr. Carole Baldwin as she makes her initial venture into that world first chronicled for science 160 years earlier by Charles Darwin. The tools for Baldwin's team are far different than anything Darwin used, yet one thing is unchanged. The Galapagos Islands remain a stunningly abundant laboratory for exploration. Into the Deep: Kate Nelligan narrates and renowned marine-life filmmaker Howard Hall directs this colorful foray into the kelp forests located off California's Channel Islands. Mummies: Secret of the Pharaohs: unravel the enshrouded human time capsules that have become the most fascinating mystery of our time - Egypt's mummies. Probe ancient tombs to uncover these carefully hidden phenomena, and experience the dramatic adventure of their excavations.