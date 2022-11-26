Not Available

Moroccan horror movie, the heroes are the members of a family who bought a big house at a good price and who discovered later that the house e was inhabited by by a family of ghosts. The new owner has not found a solution to fight them and try to put them out of the house by using a ghost hunter 'Faqih'. The thing that will infuriate the creatures that will begin to defend themselves and try in turn to scare away the new owners. Last solution for both families is other than to share the house and live in peace together.