Not Available

A big cargo ship in a dark port: a black man goes ashore with little more than a telephone number in Amsterdam. Having arrived in the city centre, he cannot even make a simple phone call with his exotic money. When the aliens police turns up he is unable to reach his pregnant daughter in Amsterdam, after all. Twenty years earlier, he said to her, looking out over the sea in Ghana: 'On the other side, my daughter, life is very different.' He will never personally experience how different.