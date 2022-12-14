Not Available

A.K. Sagar lives a middle-classed lifestyle near Versova, Mumbai, along with his widowed mother, and sister, Chandi. He gets in the bad books of Adi Koli, the brother of to-be M.L.A. Baba Koli, who lives with his mentally impaired sister, Kanak Mahalaxmi, when he interferes with their Hafta collections. Adi then attempts to sexually molest Chandi, and Sagar hunts him down and beats him up. Then Sagar's life changes when he meets with a wealthy young woman and both fall in love with each other. He and his mother seek out a suitable bachelor for Chandi to get married to. Sagar and his girlfriend part ways temporarily as she has to go abroad. A few weeks when she returns - nothing is the same anymore.