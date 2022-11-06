Not Available

Two actors. On a road. With a tree. An effective description of the world Tony A and Tony Z find themselves inhabiting in Alan Arkin's film. "Samuel Beckett is Coming Soon...". Far from home, awaiting fame, recognition - or just an audience - the Tonys barely notice their lives mirroring the sad comedy, "Waiting for Godot." As they journey through the Southland, they find much less than they bargained for, trying to bring Beckett's classic to a largely disinterested modern audience.