When her choir teacher (Angela Winston) is suspended for refusing to remove “Silent Night” from her school’s winter concert, Amelia (Lauren Faber) is heart-broken. Her father (Joel Dehlin) and the family housekeeper (Frank Gerrish) use the story of Samuel the Lamanite to help teach her the importance of standing up for one’s beliefs. Samuel’s integrity as he prophecy’s to the Nephites about the birth of the Savior is an inspiration to all. Through the imagination of a modern-day girl, Samuel the Lamanite’s prophecy is brought to life. Watch first-hand the people of Nephi as they are persecuted for their faith by the unbelievers, led by both the ruler of Zarahemla and the sergeant of the stout-hearted band of Nephite archers (George Dyer and Clayton Vance). The whole family will enjoy this fun and deeply moving film, Samuel the Lamanite.