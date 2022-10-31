Not Available

Actor/martial arts champ Mark Dacascos explores the story of Miyamoto Musashi, the most famous Samurai of all time, and trains in the weaponry and wisdom of Japan’s great warriors. Set to the action-packed, battle-scarred backdrop of Japan’s warrior tradition, this new feature-length special takes viewers on an immersive journey through historic Japan in the footsteps of Musashi, Japan’s legendary swordsman and warrior. As Mark learns about ancient Samurai culture, the action is brought vividly to life in a dynamic and innovative way through cutting-edge animation.