Samurai and the Swastika

Chronicles the strategic alliance between the Axis powers. Examines how Japan supplied Germany with much-needed raw materials for the war, while German engineers shared sophisticated rocket and jet-propulsion technology with their Japanese counterparts. Jointly, they supported anti-English uprisings in India, giving aid and military supplies to Bose Chandras, a dissident Indian general, and his guerilla army. They conspired to destroy the Panama Canal and cut off America's Pacific war from its crucial Atlantic supply operations. Uses computer animations to illustrate this plan.