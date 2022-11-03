Samurai Chicks

Not Available

On of the southernmost islands of Japan, there's a dance school 'Orion Dancers Academy'. Hiding its public identity as a training school of singers and dancers, it actually operates as a girl-warrior training school, in order to win independence of the island. The secretly trained agents watch the music video of charismatic idol Cocoe on a huge TV monitor, and unlock codes from her dancing to complete their missions. However, the dark shadow of a rival organization slowly sneaks up on the girls and the training school on the island.