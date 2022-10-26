1967

Samurai III: Duel at Ganryu Island

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 30th, 1967

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

A humble and simple Takezo abandons his life as a knight errant. He's sought as a teacher and vassal by Shogun, Japan's most powerful clan leader. He's also challenged to fight by the supremely confident and skilful Sasaki Kojiro. Takezo agrees to fight Kojiro in a year's time but rejects Shogun's patronage, choosing instead to live on the edge of a village, raising vegetables. He's followed there by Otsu and later by Akemi, both in love with him. The year ends as Takezo assists the villagers against a band of brigands. He seeks Otsu's forgiveness and accepts her love, then sets off across the water to Ganryu Island for his final contest.

Cast

Koji TsurutaKojiro Sasaki
Kaoru YachigusaOtsu
Mariko OkadaAkemi
Michiko SagaOmitsu
Takashi ShimuraCourt official
Minoru ChiakiSasuke the boatman

View Full Cast >

Images