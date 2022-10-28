Not Available

As the end approaches for Japan’s age of military rule, the Tokugawa shogunate brings together a squad of ruthless assassins to defend its representatives in Kyoto. These men were known as the Shinsengumi. Formidable swordsmen with unswerving dedication to their cause, the Shinsengumi think nothing of slashing down their enemies…but what happens when the enemy is the undead? So fresh it still hasn’t even hit the cinemas in Japan, Samurai of the Dead is an irreverent, action-packed comic mash-up where zombiecore meets the last desperate years of the way of the sword.