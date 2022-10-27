Samurai Sentai Shinkenger vs. Go-onger: GinmakuBang!!

Not Available

A year after defeating Yogoshimacritein, the Go-ongers head to the wild western realm of Gunman World (ガンマンワールド Ganman Wārudo?) to defeat Gaiark's Pollution President Batcheed (害統領バッチード Gaitōryō Batchīdo?) in a final confrontation. However, after defeating Engine-oh G9, Batcheed opens up a dimensional rift that sucks the Go-ongers and Engines to other Braneworlds. Soon after, while finding themselves fighting Ugatz, the Shinkengers encounter Go-on Red as he helps takes out the Ugatz on his own, much to the Shinkengers' shock.