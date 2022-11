Not Available

Desperate to leave their humble origins behind, farmhands Tatsunori (Yuma Ishigaki), Ken (Suzunosuke) and Yonesuke (Ohkuchi Kengo) assume the identities of Samurai warriors in order to help protect a village from the daily raids of local bandits. But the three soon find themselves out on a limb when real Samurai Jojima (Ichinose Hidekazu) returns from the war and confronts them.