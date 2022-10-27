Not Available

Samurai X: Trust & Betrayal

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio Deen

Taken by slavers when he was a child, Himura Kenshin is rescued only when an encounter with bandits kills off everyone but him. He is found by a master of the Divine Justice School of Swordmanship, a school so deadly that to train in it, means death for either the master or student, there can only be one master....

Cast

Junko IwaoTomoe Yukishiro
Nozomu SasakiEnishi Yukishiro
Shūichi IkedaSeijûrô Hiko
Tomokazu SekiKogorô Katsura
Wataru TakagiShinsaku Takasugi
Ryūsei NakaoÎzuka

