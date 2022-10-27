Samurai X: Trust & Betrayal

Taken by slavers when he was a child, Himura Kenshin is rescued only when an encounter with bandits kills off everyone but him. He is found by a master of the Divine Justice School of Swordmanship, a school so deadly that to train in it, means death for either the master or student, there can only be one master....
|Junko Iwao
|Tomoe Yukishiro
|Nozomu Sasaki
|Enishi Yukishiro
|Shūichi Ikeda
|Seijûrô Hiko
|Tomokazu Seki
|Kogorô Katsura
|Wataru Takagi
|Shinsaku Takasugi
|Ryūsei Nakao
|Îzuka
