A film-maker in a poor town in Argentina is working on a film which is split into three chapters in the tradition of jidaigeki, the old Japanese swordfight films. In the first part, a samurai murders the son of a brothel owner and the father swears revenge. In the second, a woman loves a benevolent samurai but is forced to become the lover of a rogue. And in the last chapter, a samurai returns from war and doesn't recognize his wife any more. All this happens in an enchanted world of haunting beauty, underscored with snatches of Cumbia rhythms, string motifs by Samuel Barber and melodies by Chet Baker. Samuray-s is a cinematic adventure.