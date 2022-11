Not Available

Samuthiram (English: Ocean) is a 2001 Tamil film written and directed by K. S. Ravikumar, starring Sarath Kumar, Murali, Manoj Bharathiraja, Kaveri, Abhirami, Sindhu Menon and Monal. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by Sabesh-Murali. The film was released on 31 August 2001. The film was remade in Telugu as Siva Rama Raju with Jagapathi Babu, in Bengali as Kartavya and in Kannada as Paramashiva with V. Ravichandran.