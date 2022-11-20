San chuen liu see

Not Available

A group of friends decide to do a ritual to contact the spirit world, but things go bad and a spirit actually appears. One by one the group of friends die, one of them who is not affected by the spirit tries to uncover the truth behind the ghost. He is joined by his sister and a friend who is familiar with the occult. They soon find out that the ghost targets people from a certain village where 66 people died long ago. They desperately try to find a solution to appease the spirit.