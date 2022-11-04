Not Available

San Demetrio London

  • Drama
  • Action
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ealing Studios

British drama documentary from 1943, based on the true story of the 1940 rescue of the tanker MV San Demetrio by parts of her own crew after she had been set afire in the middle of the Atlantic by the German heavy cruiser Admiral Scheer and then had been abandoned. When one of the lifeboats drifted back to the burning tanker the day after, and found that she still hadn't exploded, they decided to board her and put out the fires. Eventually, they managed to start the engine again and decided to try to reach Britain against all odds.

Cast

Ralph Michael2nd. Officer Hawkins - M.V. San Demetrio
Barry LettsApprentice John Jones - M.V. San Demetrio
Frederick PiperBoatswain W.E. Fletcher - M.V. San Demetrio
Gordon JacksonMessboy John Jamieson - M.V. San Demetrio
Robert Beatty'Yank' Preston - M.V. San Demetrio
Mervyn JohnsGreaser John Boyle - M.V. San Demetrio

