1970

San Francisco International

September 28th, 1970

Universal Television

Pilot for the TV series, stars Pernell Roberts as Jim Conred, who runs an airport, much to the chagrin of his boss, "his way." In this, two plots run - a kid whose parents are splitting up decides to take off in a little red prop plane (and Conrad talks him down), and thieves played by the handsome Tab Hunter and his truly ugly sidekicks try to steal a money shipment. Roberts was replaced by Lloyd Bridges when the show went to series.

Pernell RobertsJim Conrad
Clu GulagerBob Hatten
Beth BrickellKatie Barrett
Van JohnsonLester Scott
Nancy MaloneTina Scott
David HartmanRoss Edwards

