San Francisco Zephyr

Not Available

"This is my first feature-length personal film which I started shooting while on a scholarship at the San Francisco Art Institute in 1975/6 and which was shot during a months-long lecture/film-showing-tour throughout the USA and Canada. The extensive postproduction work on an Optical Printer has been completed in Germany, and the reknown German bass-musician Eberhard Weber made the wonderful soundtrack while watching the film. To me this film is like an elaborate tapestry woven by thousands of fade-ins and fade-outs. It feels like stepping into a river and getting carried along." Bastian Clevé