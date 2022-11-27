Not Available

Ossi Viola and Lo Selbo have bet it all on one card: as ITACA they make Italo pop music for the 21st century. Their big dream: performing at the music festival in San Remo. An Italian tour could bring them to the next level. The days go by acrimoniously in rundown roadhouses; at night the duo plays dives along the Italian rustbelt. Not quite their image of bella Italia. Suddenly, this gamble seems completely insane. A 9 to 5 life would be so much easier. The crisis culminates when an unwelcome hitchhiker stumbles into their universe. As the dream threatens to shatter, the adventure begins.