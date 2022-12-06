Not Available

Private Investigator Bud Fox awakens from a coma in a hospital room and is immediately charged with murder. The night before, he was found unconscious in the office of prominent business man, John Gaskill, with the old man laying dead next to him. Bud cant remember what happened or even if he was involved. Free on bail, Bud begins to reminisce about the weeks leading up to the murder. He ran into Mr. Gaskill's daughter, Leigh, at their twentieth high school reunion, who asked him to take on a case investigating her father.She suspected her father of planning to sell the family business with her losing out on the proceeds. As the story unfolds in flashback, Bud discovers that no one seems to be who they say they are and everyone's motives are suspect, especially Leigh's. Bud realizes that Leigh and her accomplices have framed him for Gaskill's murder. He now must prove Leigh's guilt or face a life in jail.