Sana'y Wala Nang Wakas

Three women united by friendship. Three women connected by music. Three women divided by fame. They were three women struggling to make a living when fate smiled at them. From anonymity, they were thrust into a world of glittering lights and deafening adoration. But much that celebrity brought them good things, it too, began to destroy them. They became too consumed by their fame that, one day, without them knowing, the friendship that had been their anchor was fast crumbling down?