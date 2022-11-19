Not Available

Sanam Teri Kasam is the story of Sunil and his search for his father who has gone somewhere when Sunil was just a child. He meets Reena Roy en-route who leads him to his father Kader Khan. But unfortunately, somebody else (Ranjeet) has already been planted by Jeevan as Sunil and hence, Kader Khan neither recognises his real son, nor allows him to meet Reena Roy. In the end however, every hurdle is removed and all is well. The film is also known for its super hit songs, especially 'nisha, nisha, nisha'. The other songs 'sheeshe ke gharon mein', 'kitne bhi tu kar le sitam' were also hit.