From 1910-1972, Arkansas State law mandated that all victims of Tuberculosis (TB) be isolated in the State Sanatorium in Booneville, Arkansas. Some of them returned home free of their symptoms from Sanatorium Hill. Others died there, either of the disease or of the gruesome operations prescribed by the doctors. This documentary tells the story of patients who survived these morbid treatments, recovered from the disease of TB but unable to forget the pain, suffering and despair.