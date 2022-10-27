Not Available

Over Thanksgiving weekend, all but five students in an old Manhattan building that's now a college dormitory leave for home: staying on one floor are roommates Lauren, Melina, and Alison, plus her boyfriend Diego and Grant, a loner in a room down the hall. Lauren's been seeing things in her bathroom: a silent child of about six. Diego has written a paper on parapsychology, so he holds a séance with the disbelieving co-eds. Something goes awry, because bad things start to happen and the students' only defender is an aging campus cop named Syd. What's the silent ghostly girl's secret, and can Alison discover what's going on before it's too late?