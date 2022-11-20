Sanctuary: Lisa Gerrard

Not Available

Sanctuary is the first documentary film on the life and work of Lisa Gerrard. Made over the course of a year, it is an intimate portrait of an artist who shares some of her deepest and most creative and emotional insights on all aspects of her life and career. The film illustrates Lisa's connection with nature but also the essence of her music and singing as strong spiritual expression. Each section talks about the different components of Lisa's career: her beginnings with the formation of the Dead Can Dance group with Brendan Perry in the '80s, her film solo career, the reformation of Dead Can Dance for a world tour in 2005 and aspects of her family life which support and influence her work. Also including interviews with Lisa Gerrard, Michael Mann, Russell Crowe, Hans Zimmer, Harry Gregson Williams, Niki Caro, Graeme Revell, Pietro Scalia, Mark Magidson, Brendan Perry and more.