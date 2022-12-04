Not Available

Real estate development project manager Elli is sent by her company to the quaint, seaside Connecticut town of Sand Dollar Cove to acquire the beachfront property they’ve chosen as the site of their new resort. Brody, the charming local who holds the deed, wants to make sure the town’s beloved pier -- where many memories have been made over the years -- remains intact. Elli and Brody spend time together while she tries to figure out a way to make the deal work and the undeniable connection between them grows.