Sand Python Siege

Racer Lin Chuang loves his competitor Liang Zi. In a desert race, Liang Zi quit halfway. Lin Chuang didn't know, so he followed him. Unexpectedly, the two were attacked by a mysterious underground sand python on the way, and fled all the way to a nearby abandoned factory. They found that the wealthy businessman Xiong Kun was exploring for rare minerals here. He bought this land from the biological doctor Jiang Cong. Various clues show that there is a close connection between the mysterious sand python, the missing father, and the abandoned factory. At this time everyone discovered that there were more giant sand pythons hidden underground.