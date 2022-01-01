Not Available

Sandakozhi is a 2005 Indian Tamil action film written and directed by N. Linguswamy and produced by Vikram Krishna under the banner of GK Film Corporation. The film stars Vishal, Meera Jasmine, Rajkiran and Lal in lead roles, whilst Suman Setty, Raja, Shanmugarajan and Ganja Karuppu essay supporting roles. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film released on 15 December 2005 and has become one of the huge hits in 2005, running for more than 200 days in theatres.