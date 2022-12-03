Not Available

A recently divorced middle-aged man reluctantly invites a date over at his house. The date turns out to be an 18 year boy, who reminds him of his own son. A son he hasn’t seen since his divorce and who he thinks might hate him for his choice of sexuality. Though the main protagonist is gay, he claims to be a bisexual, because there is a misconception that being a bisexual can be considered to be less queer. Here the roles are reversed as it is this 18-year-old kid, who in the course of one night, helps him come face to face with his sexuality.