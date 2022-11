Not Available

Sandhesam (English: The Message) is a 1991 Malayalam black comedy-political satire film written by Sreenivasan and directed by Sathyan Anthikkad, starring Sreenivasan, Jayaram, Thilakan, Siddique, Kaviyoor Ponnamma and Maathu in pivotal roles. A massive commercial success upon release, Sandesham is also considered as a classic in Malayalam cinema history.