Sandhippoma (Tamil: சந்திப்போமா ) (English: Shall we meet?) is a 1998 romantic film Tamil language film directed by Indrakumar. The film features Suriya and Preetha Vijayakumar in the lead roles, while Raadhika, Prakash Raj, Sarath Babu and Ambika also play significant roles. Deva composed the film's soundtrack while Rathnavelu handled the camera work. The film released in July 1998 to negative reviews from critics.