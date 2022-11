Not Available

Sandhya Raagam (English: Tune of the Twilight) is a 1989 Tamil film produced, written and directed by Balu Mahendra. It stars Chokkalinga Bagavathar, Oviyar Veera Santhanam and Archana in prominent roles. Shot in black-and-white, the film was photographed and edited by Mahendra himself. At the 37th National Film Awards, it won the Award for Best Film on Family Welfare (1990).