Strange signs written on a piece of palam unveil Sandokan the secret path to the hidden strength of the dreaded Raja Sarawack. Los Monpracem pirates, led by Sandokan, will face countless dangers on your returnto return the justice and truth, the ambitious Baron William, the fearsome Dyaks, hungry sharks, strange magical rites, approaches, chases and spectacular naval battles in the jungles and exotic beaches ... but never saw the storm but will not develop at sea but in his heart, the battle will be more than to regain a throne ... will be to win a heart ... Comes the story of impossible love and eternal.