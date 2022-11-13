Not Available

Sandpaper

  • Thriller

Eager to add value to her property before selling it, newly divorced Kate Hunt hires an amiable but eccentric local carpenter named Howard to build her a new deck. Initially the perfect craftsman, Howard's behavior grows ever more peculiar as work progresses and it soon becomes clear that Howard's eccentricities mask a complex and devious personality that threatens to upturn Kate's whole life, locking the pair in a battle of wills that may cost both of them their sanity. Inspired by actual events.

